Agribusiness matchmaking expo to empower farmers

By Juliet Nalwooga

The ministry of agriculture, animal Industry and fisheries together with the World Bank are set to hold this year’s Agribusiness Matchmaking Expo.

Speaking to journalists at media center ahead of the expo, the minister of agriculture animal industry and fisheries Vicent Sempijja noted that the main objective for the expo is to facilitate the implementation of the government’s Agriculture Cluster Development Project (ACDP).

The expo that will also be a one stop shop for farmer organizations to have access to vetted suppliers of equipment matched to specific needs outlined in their business plans is slated for 18th and 19th November 2019 at Namboole national stadium.