Bank of Uganda case pushed to 2020

By Ruth Anderah

The Anti corruption court has adjourned the case in which three Bank of Uganda staff are accused of being behind the inclusion of unauthorized cargo on a plane fully chartered by Bank of Uganda to February 2020.

This after prosecution informed court that investigations into this matter are still ongoing, which also prompted presiding Grade One Magistrate Abert Asiimwe to adjourn the matter to February 3rd 2020.

The accused persons; Charles Malinga, the Director Currency together with Francis Kakeeto, the Branch Manager and his assistant Fred Wanyama were present in court in honour of their bail, and were ordered to return on the said date to know the stage of investigations.

The offence was allegedly committed between France, Belgium, and Entebbe International Airport, between 1st/March and 26th/April/this year at Bank of Uganda.

In June this year they were arraigned in Court and denied charges of Abuse of Office and an alternative count of corruption.