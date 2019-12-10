BOU warns Ugandans against writing on banknotes



By Nassuuna Noelyn

Bank of Uganda has warned Ugandans against writing on bank notes.

According to a social media post by BOU, Ugandans have been warned and asked to resist from writing on banknotes because it is a crime.

This comes after photos of bank notes were leaked on social media with words “Vote Bobi Wine 2021”. The photos were posted on Monday evening on different social media platforms.

BOU stated in a tweet, that it is a very disrespectful way of handling money and can get people arrested.

“This is wrong, deliberately writing on Banknotes is a disrespectful way of handling money. Writing on Banknotes is called graffiti and it can get you into trouble with the Police,” BOU tweeted.

Graffiti is the damage to property caused by writing, drawing or marking on person’s property without their consent.