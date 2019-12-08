Bus operators fails to resolve land dispute amicably

By Ruth Anderah

The Uganda Bus Operators Association Investment Ltd, KCCA, city businessmen Drake Lubega and Mansur Yanga have failed to resolve their long standing conflicts out of court.

All the parties have appeared before mediator Christopher Rukyalekera where Drake, Yanga and KCCA informed him that they are no longer interested in mediation.

The mediator has decided to forward the case file to the High Court Land Division for trial.

The bus operators led by their chairman Hajji Hamid Ssentongo are accusing Drake and Yanga for trespassing onto their land and constructing a building there.

The land in dispute is located on plot 48-52 Nakivubo Road which measures approximately 0.550 hectares valued at 9 billion shillings.

According to the document before Court, the bus operators wants Court to order the commissioner land registration to cancel the certificate which was given to the businessmen in respect of the disputed land.