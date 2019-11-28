Court clears NSSF, Nzeyi over Temangalo land, Indian family to pay costs

BY Ephraim Kasozi

The National Social Security Fund and businessman Amos Nzeyi have been cleared of any wrong doing in the acquisition and ownership of a 366 acre piece of land at Temangalo in Wakiso District.

The Land Division of the High Court has dismissed with costs a 2016 case in which Temangalo Tea Estate, a company owned by an Asian family led by Muhammad Hassan Ali Moosa was seeking to repossess the land.

Justice John Eudes Keitirima has ruled that the case was stifled after a fixed length of time irrespective of the merits of the particulars of the case.

Section 5 of the Limitation Act provides that no action shall be brought by any person to recover any land after the expiration of twelve years from the date on which the right of action accrued to him or her or, if it first accrued to some person through whom he or she claims to that person.

In the ruling, Justice Keitirima agrees with the applicants that Temangalo Tea Estate did not explain why they delayed to file the case as required by law.