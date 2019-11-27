Government to assess properties of all Ugandans

By Moses Ndhaye

Government is considering to hire experts to assess properties/assets of all Ugandans and find out those who don’t pay taxes.

The Minister for Finance Matia Kasaijja says, although the country’s economy is growing, the base of the revenue collection has remained low, despite the huge resources that the country is having.

He says the government is being prompted to hire an expert to assess the properties because they are being under assessed.

He says the country’s GDP tax ratio must be increased to ensure that the economy is supported .

He made the remarks while giving his key note address at the NTV 4th economic summit in Kampala where the ministry of Finance and economic development is among the organizers of the summit.

He also says, others regions in the country have attained the middle income status, but a number of other regions are still experiencing chronic poverty and therefore the miss match in development .