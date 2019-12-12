Masaka sub-county bans operation of gaming machines

By Malik Fahad

Kyesiga sub-county council in Masaka District has passed a resolution banning the operation of gaming machines in their sub-county.

During a sub-county council meeting chaired by Kyesiga sub-county speaker Bbale Mudathiru, councilors unanimously agreed to pass a by-law barring operators of gambling machines in the sub-county saying that their area does not in any way benefit from these machines.

Councilors claim that children in holidays have become unruly and others are stealing money from their parents to take to the machines which is allegedly causing insecurity in their area.

Bbale says that on Sunday, unknown people attacked Gayaza village in Kyesiga Sub County and stole one of the machines in the village. The incident left over 10 residents arrested which he says was uncalled for.

Andrew Matovu, one of the residents welcomed the move saying that several parents have lost money to the machines which children always take and use for betting.