Paraa ferry resumes operations

By Francis Mugerwa

Paraa ferry in Murchison Falls National Park has resumed operations after water levels in River Nile receded.

“The is to inform all that the Ferry at Paraa is now operational. We regret the inconveniences caused by the floods that had swept it to the ground” said Bashir Hangi, the Uganda wild life authority spokesperson.

On Tuesday, water levels on River Nile raised and submerged the ferry docking point at Paraa Murchison Falls National Park.

According to a witness, the flooding made it difficult for vehicles to enter the ferry.

The ferry is mainly used by tourists crossing river Nile to view various tourist attractions

River Nile burst its banks, cutting off Pakwach Bridge, the main gateway to West Nile sub-region.

The region is also a gateway to Northeastern DRC, South Sudan, and Central African Republic with hundreds of trailers transiting through the region to various destinations.