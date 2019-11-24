Rwanda border closure has affected fish business

By Ivan Ssenabulya

Women in the fish processing business at Kiyindi Landing site in Buikwe district have decried the recent Uganda-Rwanda border closure, which they blame for slow silver fish business.

The group, under the Kiyindi Women Fish traders and Processors’ Association comprising of 40 women and 20 men, revealed this during the fisheries day celebration held at the landing site in Buikwe.

Peruth Logose, the Association Chairperson and Martha Nangoobi a member says that Rwanda was one of the largest market, which has been lost.