Sure deal boss fined Shs30m for vending dangerous cosmetics

By Betty Ndagire

A business woman charged with vending cosmetics not fit for human usage, has been fined She30m by the specialised Utilities Wildlife and Standards Court.

Ms Maria Prossy Namwanje, the proprietor of Sure Deal products was charged with counts ranging from using the Uganda National Bureau of Standards, (UNBS) quality mark without permission and being in possession of commodities that do not conform to compulsory standards.

In a session presided over by the magistrate, Marion Mangeni, Namwanje pleaded guilty after a plea bargain with the UNBS.

Upon Ms Namwanje confessing to the charges, Ms Caroline Akugizibwe, the lawyer for UNBS informed court that they agreed to a non custodial sentence on ground that the convict pays Shs30m.

She further informed court that the directors of UNBS did not object to that arrangement before seeking court to endorse their agreement.

Consequently, the trial magistrate Ms. Mangeni endorsed the agreement between the two parties by fining the convict Shs30m.

Some of the seized Sure Deal products include; Baby Petroleum Jelly, Baby Oil, Lightening Shinning Cream, Instant Bleach Cream, Lightening Herbal Soap, Lightening Oil, and Stretch Mark Oil, among others. Mr. Muhwezi further noted that the seized products would have had adverse health effects on more than 10,000 households.