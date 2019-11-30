Uganda Chamber of Commerce and Industries advises investors

By Benjamin Jumbe

The president of the Uganda Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Olive Kigongo, has advised potential investors to ensure they engage the chamber for support and guidance on partnerships.

This follows some concerns over unscrupulous individuals in Uganda who are conning potential investors with whom they form fake partnerships.

Speaking on the sidelines of the United Arab Emirates- Uganda trade and business forum in Kampala, Kigongo said going through the chamber would help minimize the risk of being fleeced since due diligence will be conducted on the specific businesses.

Meanwhile the Chairman, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, says their mission to Uganda is part of efforts to reinforce the chamber’s presence in the emerging African markets and to step up the volume of commercial, economic, and investment cooperation.

The event attracted over 22 companies from UAE seeking for trade and investment opportunities in Uganda.