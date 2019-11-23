Uganda-UAE Trade and Business Forum to discuss trade opportunities

Uganda is set to host a delegation of at least 22 top companies from the United Arab Emirates next week at a Trade and Investment forum on November 28th at the Sheraton Hotel Kampala.

Olive Kigongo, the President of the Uganda Chamber of commerce says Ugandan businesses will have the opportunity to interact with the UAE delegation as they seek to form synergies with the Ugandan counterparts.

She says, according to a compilation by Bank of Uganda, exports to the United Arab Emirates reached $528.3 million for the six months between April and September 2019.

Abdallah Sultan Alowais, the chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce says this makes the UAE one of the top destinations for Uganda’s exports, including gold and fresh organic foods, but there are many other untapped areas Ugandan businesses can exploit in this $184 billion market.

The Uganda government has already proposed plans to construct an agricultural free zone area to process fresh produce exports, targeting mainly the UAE market.