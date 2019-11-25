URA closes energy supplier in Bundibugyo

By Longino Muhindo

Businesses in Bundibugyo district has been paralysed after Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) on Friday evening closed the offices of Bundibugyo Energy and Cooperative Society (BECS) over alleged failure to remit unidentified millions of money as URA taxes.

BECS is mandated by the Electricity Regulatory Authority to supply electricity to the people of Bundibugyo, Ntoroko and parts of Fort Portal.

The officer in charge of public and cooperate affairs URA, Mr. Rumanyika Ian confirmed to Daily Monitor saying that BECS has been closed until further notice.

He said URA made an MoU with BECS that they shall be paying the accumulating taxes in installments but that they have failed to comply.

Several people were seen stranded at BECS offices on Saturday after finding the office closed with huge padlocks.

Ms Zeinabu Mbambu, a shop owner in Bundibugyo town said without electricity, her business earnings become low.

However, the officers from BECS declined to comment about the saga.