By Ruth Anderah

A police officer has been charged and further remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly defiling his colleague’s four-year old girl at Naguru police barracks.

Detective corporal Faisal Kasiti has been arraigned before High Court Judge Steven Mubiru and he denied the offense of aggravated defilement.

He will now to return to court on December 17th for trial.

The officer is said to have committed the offence on October 27th 2018 at Naguru Police barracks.