High court sets date for hearing of murder case against Kanyamunyu

By Ruth Anderah

The high court in Kampala has set 8th to 10th January as dates to start hearing the murder case against Mathew Kanyamunyu, who allegedly shot dead social worker Kenneth Akena for denting his car.

The dates have been set by Justice Steven Mubiru.

Kanyamunyu is jointly charged with his brother, Joseph and girlfriend, Cynthia Munwangari for the death of Akena.

The offence was allegedly committed on November 12th 2017 at Lugongo along Kampala -Jinja road.

Prosecution contends that the health workers at Norvik hospital interacted with Akena shortly before his demise and he left a dying declaration on his lips mentioning Kanyamunyu as his killer.

For Joseph Kanyamunyu, an elder brother to the key suspect, Mathew Kanyamunyu, is separately charged with being an accessory to the said murder.

Prosecution believes that he was called by his brother at the scene of crime, picked the killer gun from the vehicle and hid it in order to conceal evidence.