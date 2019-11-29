American artiste Mya praises Rema and B2C’s ‘Gutujja’

By Isaac Ssejjombwe

American musician Mya has expressed her love for Uganda’s artistes B2C and Rema Namakula.

During a press conference that was held at Mestil hotel, Mya revealed that she loves the ‘Guttujja’ song by B2C and believes that it is a big track.

“I really like Gutujja by B2C. It’s a hot jam,” the ‘Case of the Ex’ musician said earlier today in a press conference.

Mya further praised Ugandans for their hospitality and revealed that she is going to reveal major projects that she is working on.

“Thanks for welcoming us with open arms. Uganda feels like home. I’m excited to share with you what we have been working on, the classics and some new records,” she said.

The American singer, songwriter, producer, and actress is the headlining artiste this Saturday during the 30-year-music celebrations of Tshaka Mayanja in the music game and the show will be happening at cricket Oval courtesy of Johnnie Walker.

The Grammy award winning artiste is popularly known for songs like Fallen, Things Come and Go and My Love Is Like Woah.