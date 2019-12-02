Promoter Bajjo’s case pushed to 2020

By Ruth Anderah

The case in which music and events promoter Andrew Mukasa, alias Bojjo is accused of inciting violence and offensive communication has been pushed to January 13th 2020 due to the absence of the trial magistrate, Stella Amabilis.

The case has been adjourned by Grade One Magistrate, Marion Mangeni on behalf of her colleague who was indisposed.

Today, prosecution’s Mariam Njuki informed court that there was no police file in court.

Bajjo is charged with offensive communication in which he is alleged to have had an intention of disturbing the peace and privacy of the president.

He is also alleged to have recorded a video using his mobile phone messages threatening to overthrow the government of Uganda before the year 2021.

He is further said to have incited the public into violence against the president while at various places within Masaka, Ibanda, Mbarara and Kampala districts in June this year.