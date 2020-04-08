The National Water and Sewerage Corporation has partnered with MTN -Uganda to set up 100 water points to help communities living in water stressed areas of Kampala to access water during the lockdown.

The chief Executive officer of MTN, Wim Vanhelleputte says each of the 100 spots will be supplied by a 10,000 litre capacity tank that will supply water and the communities will access it at a cost of 25 shillings per 20 liter jerry can.

Over 30,000 households will benefit from this joint water supply intervention.

The areas to benefit include Kyengera,Nagalabi-Kisozi Wakiso-Kikoro, Mukono-Kasenge, Seeta-Kagala-Bukelele,Kyaliwajjala, Kijabijo, Kiteezi, Kiryagonja, among others .

He says MTN has provided Shs220 million to facilitate the running of the exercise.