5 ways to avoid running broke this festive season

By Rashim Nabanja

Guess what, the festive season is here and I am pretty sure most us can’t wait to get out there and enjoy these last few days of the year in style.

A large number of people spend their entire year working as hard as they can so that they can save some money for the holidays.

This is the time of the year that your daughter is going to ask for a new dress, junior wants the latest gadget on scene, your wife will want those golden earrings you have been promising her the entire year, and yes, you might have saved up for all this during the year but after the festive season is done, what next?

Usually around mid-January, memes explaining the level at which people are broke become the order of the day all over internet. This is because almost everyone has blown off all their cash and they barely have enough to keep them going until their next pay.

Like always, we are here to help. Here are some tips on how not to fall victim;

Set a budget.

The word budget may sound over rated for some people during the festive season but better yet, think of it as a plan. According to Mr James Abola, a financial literacy consultant, setting a budget will help you keep track of how much you are going to spend, when and on what. You could involve your family too, make a list of things that they will need for the season, and make your personal list too.It could also be of more advantage if you arrange your shopping list basing on the must haves and those you can do without. In case your budget is running low, you may then totally eliminate the other items and only stick to the must haves.

Put aside the money you intend to spend for the holidays (save)

Picking money from your main account could land you in a total mess. It may tend to create a mind-set that you have more than enough and before you know it, you will be left with very little that can barely sustain you for a week.

Opening up a holiday spending account will help you know that whatever money you put on their, is for blowing during the holidays. Once the account is emptied, you will definitely know that you need to put an end to the shopping.

In case you are working for an organisation or company, this would be the perfect time to make use of those end of year coupons, and shopping vouchers that your employer gives out. Never know, you may end up not touching a single cent form your ‘holiday spending account’.

Shop in time.

Godfrey Mutima, a business man owning a boutique around Kampala says, it is always better for one to shop earlier before we get into the festive season, “ the best time to do shopping would be at beginning of December, you get a chance to make use of available discounts since most shop tenants want to get rid of that old stock and put in something new.” Mutima however adds that this relies mostly on non-perishable items and if one gets them at a discount, the rest of the funds saved can cater for the other needs like food.

When asked to comment on why prices increase as the festive days get closer, Mutima says due to the high demand of some items, business people like to take advantage.

Make sure not to land yourself into debts

The biggest mess you will ever land yourself in is to run broke and be in debts at the same time, especially in times when you are supposed to be relaxed and enjoying sometime off work. If you are already in debt, try as much as you can to pay off the debt because your moneylender will probably be in need of that money right after the festive season and you may not have it.

Mr James however says to avoid all this, one must make sure they put aside some money that they will be using after the festive season, “it is right after the festive season when the kids go back to school, rent is due, your workers need payment. One must at least be able to take care of all this therefore; this money needs to be put aside.

According to James Babalanda, a youth working with NTV Uganda, saving his money all through the festive season, spending wisely, and paying for his necessities ahead like rent and other home bills is what gets him through the festive season smoothly, “I make sure I cater for all my home bills three months ahead, so even when I run broke, I am less worried of sleeping on the streets.”

Avoid moving around with extra cash

There is always that kind of excitement that arouses in us when it comes to shopping, especially when you have money on you that is not planned for. Carrying extra money around can easily tempt you to get that extra pair of shoes that is not really needed but just because it caught your eyes.

However, if you don’t have the cash on you, you may decide to get it another time and when that time comes, the urge to buy it may have already died.

Despite all the tips, some people may get to realize or land on the article advising them on how tospend wisely when they have already fallen victim. Mr. Abola in this case advises people to always learn from their mistakes and take caution the next time, “if you don’t learn from your faults, then you are likely to repeat the same mistake over and over again.”