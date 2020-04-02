A fatal accident at the Mpigi district town junction to Gomba, along the Kampala -Masaka road has claimed a boda boda cyclist.

The deceased has been identified as Fred Kirunda, 30 years who died instantly.

ASP Lydia Tumushabe, the Katonga region police spokesperson says the incident involved a white Fuso Truck registration number UAY 168X driven by a one Edward Wampamba that collided with motorcycle, bajaj boxer registration number UER 282B.

Tumushabe says the body of the deceased has been taken to Gombe hospital mortuary for a postmortem.

The driver of the Fuso lorry is in detention pending Inquiries into the incident.