Akena urges opposition to increase their representation in parliament

By Prossy Kisakye

Opposition political parties have been urged to put more emphasis on increasing their representation in parliament and at Local Council levels if they are take over power from the NRM government.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Kampala, the UPC president James Akena expressed the need for opposition parties to build strong and firms roots from local council to parliamentary level instead of focusing on the presidential race.

He says there is no way the opposition can take over power if it lacks numbers to influence policies and decision making.

Meanwhile Akena has also disclosed his intention to contest again for party presidency in the forthcoming delegates’ conference that is scheduled for May 2020.