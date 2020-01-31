Singer, Alex Bagonza, commonly known as Apass has revealed that he realized having a grudge with his fellow artist, Ykee Benda was not helpful and was very baseless.

While speaking to KFM on Dmighty Breakfast, Apass says that the grudge between the two had no foundation and therefore needed to come to an end.

“There was no reason for the beef. It had no foundation. It was unnecessary and honestly, this industry does not need beef, “he said.

Apass adds that when he realized the need to settle their differences, he called Ykee Benda, apologized and asked him to put an end to their grudge that was steadily growing.

“I called him and I was like, bro, we need to cut this out. Whatever I did, I am sorry but let’s work this out, “he said.

The two have since then released a song entitled, ‘Turn Up D Vibe’.