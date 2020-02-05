A South African court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for embattled former president Jacob Zuma after he failed to appear for a pre-trial hearing over corruption charges related to a 1990s arms deal.

The court said that the execution of the warrant will be deferred until May 6 when the case is due to resume.

Zuma’s lawyers said he was not able to attend the pre-trial hearing on Tuesday because he was ill and receiving treatment abroad; in the latest twist, in a case that has seen numerous legal turns over a decade and a half.

The High Court in the southeastern city of Pietermaritzburg issued the warrant after it questioned the authenticity of the sick note said to have been signed by a military doctor.

Judge Dhaya Pillay said much as the court accepts that Zuma could be unwell, they need reliable evidence showing that he is indeed ill.