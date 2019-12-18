AU sets up research and innovation fund in Uganda

By Damali Mukhaye.

The African Union is to set up a Research and Innovation fund in Uganda to promote different innovations in Africa.

Addressing journalists at media center this morning,the minister of science, technology and innovation,Elioda Tumwesigye says this was agreed upon last week during the AU meeting where Uganda was also elected the chair of the continental committee on education, science and technology.

He says they have already set up an 11-member select committee to spear head the establishment of this AU fund where all innovators with different ideas will apply to compete the funds.

Tumwesigye adds that the amount to be released by the AU for establishment of the fund will depend on the proposals and ideas generated by innovators from various African countries including Uganda.