Buganda Road court has dismissed inciting violence and offensive communication case against events promoter Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo where he was allegedly annoying the person of President Museveni.

Trial grade one magistrate, Stellah Amabilisi has ruled that it would not be proper to keep on adjourning the case which was brought before her in June last year yet the DPP is not even sure when he will present his first witness in court.

The magistrate has added that she cannot order Bajjo to keep on reporting before the court without any progress.

She has accordingly discharged Bajjo and ordered that the Shmillion he deposited in court as bail money be refunded to him.

Before setting Bajjo free, the magistrate first rejected a request by the State to accord it another adjournment by issuing an arrest warrant against the complainant Henery Mugumya; the acting commissioner in-charge of media at CID, whom they accuse of defying witness summons that was duly served on him on the 6th/February requiring him to appear today and testify against Bajjo.

The prosecution had stated that in June 2019 at various places in Masaka, Mbarara, Ibanda,and Kampala, Bajjo incited members of the public to carry out violent acts against the person of President Museveni.

In the same charge sheet, it was further alleged that Bajjo with an intention to disturb the peace and privacy of president, used his mobile phone to record a video and posted it on social media containing messages that he would overthrow the government before 2021.