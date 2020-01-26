Friday 17th January 2020 will forever remain in Spice Diana’s head after she made history at Freedom city by getting one of the biggest attendance ever for a concert but it is also the day artiste Big Eye will never forget.

It was the day he was pelted with bottles and the memories even after a week are still fresh in his mind. He says he still has nightmares on this day and can barely get some sleep.

“Ever since that freedom city incident of bottles, whenever I sleep I dream about stage stuff. I don’t know what happened to me,” narrated Big Eye on his social media platform.

Due to this incident, Big Eye put all his stage performances on hold until further notice but promised to only perform on NRM events.

He, however, joined Bebe Cool who also stopped performing two years back after going through the same at cricket oval.