Big Tril thrilled as Cardi B and Offset dance to ‘Parte After Parte’

Singer Big Tril is on cloud nine because Cardi B posted a video of herself and her husband Offset dancing to Big Tril’s latest banger ‘Parte after Parte‘.

This happened when the two were from celebrating the Offset’s birthday.

This is the second time Cardi B is dancing to Big Tril’s song. The rapper was seen dancing to the song when she was in Nigeria for her music tour.

The Ugandan based rapper expressed his excitement and appreciation when he saw Cardi B enjoying and dancing to his song.

Cardi B has broken my Instagram 😂😂 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾…. Thank you @iamcardib 🙏🏾🙏🏾 Im super Grateful …PARTE AFTER PARTE 🔥🔥 — BIGTRIL (@bigtrilkaiza) December 14, 2019

‘Parte after Parte’ is currently the biggest song in Africa and has been praised by very many international artistes.

Jidenna, who is also an American rapper revealed that he could not wait to meet Big Tril.

Big Tril also performed his song on the same stage with Nigerian music icon, Wizkid when he came to Uganda.