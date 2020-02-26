The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donated $10 million to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to help in the fight against locusts in the East African region.

The foundation is joining several other donors in responding to FAO’s urgent appeal to contain the crisis.

The money will help three countries among them; Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia.

The locust invasion is the worst Kenya has seen in 70 years, and the worst in nearly a generation in Somalia and Ethiopia.

Djibouti and Eritrea are also affected, and swarms are reported in Tanzania and Uganda.

The foundation’s support is intended to help FAO and national governments confront the critical need for rapid control of the infestation, including aerial control of large swarms.