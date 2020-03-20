Catholic Bishops of Uganda have warned against the spread of unproven information or rumors regarding the deadly coronavirus.

Uganda currently has no confirmed case of the virus but is on high alert given the fact that the majority of neighboring countries have registered cases of the virus.

The chairman of the Uganda episcopal conference Rt. Rev Antony Ziiwa is advising people to always crosscheck any information about coronavirus and other diseases with health experts.

In line with the presidential directive on public gatherings, Rev Ziiwa says all masses have been canceled and urges catholic radio stations to broadcast holy mass on Sundays and weekdays.

He meanwhile adds that guidance will be provided for Holy Week and Easter celebrations.

The Vatican has however since announced that the celebrations will be live-streamed.