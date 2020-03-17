Musician Cindy Sanyu has gotten engaged to Joel Okuyo Atiku, a renowned actor.

The songstress, who popularly refers to herself as the ‘King of RnB’ took to her Instagram to reveal the news.

“I said yes. Please ignore the bad footage it is from the waitress,” she wrote about the video she posted where Okuyo got on one knee to ask the question.

Many socialites have come out to congratulate her. Comedian Martha Kay congratulated Cindy and said she deserved it.

“Congratulations ❤❤❤❤ you deserve all the happiness,” she said.

Other celebrities like actress Eleanor Nabwiso, and singer Weasel joined Cindy’s fans to congratulate her upon her engagement.

Cindy’s engagement comes a few days after her successful Boom Party Music concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Okuyo has in some circles been called the ‘Brad Pitt of Africa’ and is popularly known for his role in movies like The Mercy of the Jungle, The Bad Mexican, November Tear, Battle of the Souls, I am Slave and more recently, Kony: Order from Above.

He is also a three-time winner of the Best Actor Award of the Zanzibar International Film Festival.

Cindy, had earlier been in a relationship with an Italian Mario Brunette for nine years until 2016 when they called it quits.