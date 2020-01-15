The Constitutional court is today expected to deliver its judgment in a case where Legal Brains Trust seeks orders compelling city tycoon Hassan Bassajabalaba to refund 169 billion shillings which he received from the Central Bank in 2011 after the cancellation of his contract to manage City Markets.

The judgment is expected to be delivered by five justices led by Kenneth Kakuru.

This judgment was first scheduled to be delivered on January 9th, 2020 but it could not and adjourned until today because it was not ready since all judges were in Chrismas break.

It’s alleged that Basajjabalaba’s Haba Group of Companies got the money as compensation following the cancellation of contracts he had entered into with the defunct KCC to own and manage Owino, Nakasero, Shauliyako and Nakawa markets.

Other respondents in this petition are the Attorney General, Bank of Uganda and its governor Prof Tumusiime-Mutebile, KCCA, the 4 commercial banks Orient, Tropical, UBA, Baroda, and others.

LBT argues that they all knowingly facilitated the questioned transactions for personal gain, and to the detriment of the Ugandan citizens, for whom these funds would have availed the much-needed medicine in rural hospitals, long-awaited salary enhancement for teachers, judicial officers, and other vulnerable civil servants, as well as sanitary towels for girls, among other social amenities.