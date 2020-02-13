Ronnie Egwang aka Uncle Mitch aka Dr. Mitch has asked radio presenters to befriend their listeners and be open to them so that they can be trusted.

While speaking to KFM on World Radio Day, Dr. Mitch said presenting on the radio is about one’s personality and character and it can help the presenter to create an impact in the lives of the listeners.

“If you allow someone to befriend you, to actually see you not as a voice on the radio, but somebody who is part of their life, then you will create an impact,” he said.

Dr. Mitch advised presenters not restrict themselves as announcers on radio.

He added that it is important to indulge the listeners so that they can feel the presenters are truthful and therefore build relationships with them.

Mitch noted that many presenters have failed in the radio business because they miss out on the fact that they should be open.

“This is not a job. It is a lifestyle. Don’t take the calling as a joke,” he said.

He further advised all the listeners to take up every opportunity because there is always someone waiting to take it up if they don’t.

During the interview, Uncle Mitch showed how he was still good at presenting and jokingly asked Brian Mulondo, one of the hosts of D’Mighty Breakfast show whether he was scared he might lose his job. He also explained that Mitch was a unique name and that’s why he decided to use it. And when he said he had been off the airwaves for about 15 years, Maritza exclaimed that that was a rather long leave, wondering if it had been paid leave.

Dr. Mitch also added that he misses radio and when he was called for an interview, he wondered why people don’t call him more often on the radio. “Either I was useless back in the days or I was too much of a threat,” he said, making Brian and Maritza burst into laughter.

“Call me Uncle if you want to get money from me, Dr. Mitch is my stage name,” he also said.

Uncle Mitch also added that his grey hair is a sign of wisdom, wealth and women, stressing that the women are his mother and daughters.

Dr. Mitch worked with KFM from 2003 to 2006 on the D’Mighty Breakfast Show. While at KFM, he was nicknamed the UN because he always had nice things on his table to give to people like chocolate and bananas.