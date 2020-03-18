By Benjamin Jumbe

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation has boosted Uganda’s efforts to fight the desert locusts.

The organisation donated an assortment of items including 4 pickup trucks with mounted sprayers, pesticides, and personal protective equipment.

Handing over the equipment to the ministry officials, FAO’s deputy country representative Priya Gujadhur said the vehicle-mounted sprayers on the trucks will increase the efficiency in the control of the desert locusts.

She adds that this is also to improve control efforts in the field as they are able to cover a large area

of up to 200 hectares in a day.

She says FAO Uganda has so far received pledges of about USD7 million to assist the government of Uganda in its locust surveillance and control efforts.