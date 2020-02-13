By Noelyn Nassuuna

As Valentine’s Day is around the corner, very many people are moving up and down to get gifts for their partners. As much as the thought matters, it is important to note that there are some gifts that won’t excite your partner and you should, therefore, stay far away from them this particular time.

Jewellery

Jewellery is the easiest gift to pick for a girl because many ladies like to wear these and most of it is affordable. However, Doreen of the K Zone reveals that she wouldn’t want jewellery because most people give fake ones that easily fade.

“Jewellery is too cheap; imagine someone gifting you a necklace worth Shs5,000,” she says.

If you must buy jewellery then you need to pick something unique and original and which you are sure your partner will like.

Clothes

It’s true that givers buying any gift must consider the recipient’s preferences. People have colors that they not only prefer to wear but also believe look good on them. Much more, some people are allergic to specific material and you wouldn’t want your gift to be the reason your partner is getting an allergy.

According to Slate, buying clothing blindly is like purchasing furniture for a house without first taking measurements. And that there is another good point. Are you sure of your partner’s size? Will, what you plan to buy fit them in a way that they will be comfortable? Consider all these questions seriously.

Workout equipment

Giving someone workout equipment like elliptical trainers, rowing machines or stair-steppers is a rude way of telling someone to lose weight. Even if your partner is obsessed with working out, you don’t have to remind them that they need more equipment to lose weight.

Flowers

I know this will shock very many people but yes, there are some people who do not love flowers and prefer to have other material things or even money. You need to know your partner’s likes and dislikes before you give them flowers. If your partner loves long-lasting gifts, then flowers are not an option because she will receive them, put them in a vase, and then slowly watch them wilt away.

Any gift you have given before

There are so many gifts to give your partner other than something you have given them before. It is important to be creative when shopping and eventually giving the gift so that you can always feel a different kind of excitement. Getting the same gift shows how boring you are.

Finally, do note that gift-giving is a two-way thing. So ladies, do not sit back and daydream about what he is going to get you. Do get up and go look for something you believe he will like. It is certain to make the day even better.