Government has been asked to be fair enough and transparent as it distributes food and offers other relief assistance to Ugandans during the lock down that has been caused by deadly pandemic, Corona virus.

According to the prime minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, the free distribution of food to vulnerable communities will commence on Saturday with Kampala and Wakiso where over 1.4 million will receive the food package before spreading out to other parts of the country.

Now activists among them, Crispin Kaheru who is an election observer asks government not to politicise the relief effort adding that priority should be given to only those who truly deserve it irrespective of their political affiliation, religious and ethnic background .