Makerere University guild council has given Makerere management an ultimatum of 24 hours to supply all the gowns to the 13,000 graduands who are slated to graduate in five days.

The first batch of 7000 gowns out of the 13,500 have arrived in the country from china and the balance is yet to arrive.

According to the students, they paid a lot of money for the gowns and it is not their fault that the gowns are not ready.

The Minister of education in the guild council, Jackson Mayambala says that they have been patient enough but the University is not sure when all the gowns arrives in the country.

The students are also protesting the gowns being imported from China.