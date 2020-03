Hon Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga, an MP for Mukono South has released a song with measures that should be taken so as to fight Covid-19.

In his song, he encourages the public to wash hands and sanitize so as to fight the virus.

It should be noted artists like Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, Azawi and Nubian Lee have come up with songs to tell people about the various ways to fight Covid-19.

Uganda has 18 cases of covid 19.