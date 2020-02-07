Songstress Rema Namakula has revealed that she has no problem with the father of her daughter Eddy Kenzo and wishes him the very best.

“I have no problem with him. I pray he finds happiness and a nice family,” she said.

While appearing on ‘Mwasuze Mutya’ show on NTV, Rema adds that he broke up with Kenzo on good terms and they both agreed to move on. According to Rema, there was no fight between the two and she openly told him about her relationship with Hamza Ssebunya.

“We agreed with Kenzo that this relationship is not going any further. He knew about my relationship with Ssebunya. We didn’t fight or argue,” she said.

Rema adds that she is posting about her relationship without any intention of hurting Kenzo. She says all the posts are for herself and for her own happiness.

“I am not hurting Kenzo. Posting my man and showing him off is for me. I am loving my man for me and not for anybody. I have actually just started loving him,” she emphasized.

Rema believes that it is not right to talk ill about Kenzo because she respects him since he is the father of her child.

She also admits that she has no problem with Kenzo performing at her concert if his management accepts him to perform.