Singer Rema Namakula has revealed that she had no idea that people do not do íntroduction showers’ before their actual introduction ceremony.

While appearing on ‘Mwasuze Mutya’ show on NTV, Rema says that she told her organisers and friends that she wants an introduction shower and they were all wondering what that meant.

”I didn’t know people don’t do introduction showers. I thought its something common only to be told that there are only bridal and baby showers,” she said.

Rema adds that when she discovered that such events are not done, it did not stop her from going ahead with the introduction shower because she wanted it and needed an activity to prepare her for the actual introduction event.

“I did the introduction shower to take away the stress of the preparations,” she said.

Rema has also confirmed the rumors that she didn’t know most of the people at her introduction because she didn’t see most of her paternal relatives after her father’s death.