By Sqoop

Faith Ntaborwa, the woman who was seen in a video with MC Kats in what looks like a compromising situation has said she had no ill intent and is not the one who leaked it. The video that was recorded by Faith shows an exhausted half-naked Kats lying on a chair covered with a duvet. The clip also shows used and unused condoms.

Faith yesterday in an interview with Spark TV said she has been friends with MC Kats for a long time (since 2017), and nothing more than that. She says what is happening is not a big deal as she is not trying to make the news. Faith explained that she lost her phone a few days ago which is how the video leaked.

