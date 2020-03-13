Songstress Zawedde Priscilla aka Azawi has revealed that she had a crush on Maurice Kirya and when she met him, she wished that the ground could swallow her up.

“I used to have a crush on Maurice Kirya but I bumped into him. It was the first time to see him. I wanted the ground to swallow me. He gave me his album,” she said.

She, however, emphasises that she came to the music industry to do music strictly and not drama.

“I am not going into any drama, it’s strictly music. If you hear that I am into drama, bring me to the disciplinary committee,” she said.

Azawi says that her journey has not been that smooth. She says she saw the green light to start singing when she went to watch the Ndere Troupe performance which she greatly admired.

“I started loving music from the Ndere performance. My mother took me to Chika troupe and from there, a friend discovered that I could sing. He was always on my case and took me to his music school where we started writing songs,” she said.

Azawi says that she wrote her first song for Carol Nantongo but does know why she never sang it.

According to Azawi, she decided to fully take up singing as a career when she went to perform but was not paid by the organisers. Fortunately, the audience gave her money during her performance which motivated her to continue singing.

Currently, she has no other business aside from singing.