More trouble is brewing for the Imam in Kayunga District who a fortnight ago unknowingly wedded a fellow man in Islamic culture (Nikah).

27-year-old Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, the Imam of Kyampisi Masigid Noor mosque in Kayunga sub-county, has been suspended from his clerical work of preaching, according to Muslim leaders in the district.

The regional Kadhi sheikh, Abdul Noor Kakande said Mutumba was under investigation over the “unfortunate” incident and Sheikh Isa Busuulwa, the head Imam of Masjid Noor of Kyampisi added that Mutumba had been suspended from work.

Sheikh Busuulwa explained that although he attended Mutumba’s wedding reception held at his grandmother’s home in Kyampisi trading centre, as the mosque leadership, they did not take part in the preparations of the wedding.

Two weeks ago Mutumba wedded a fellow man named femininely as Swabullah Nabukeera and spent two weeks with his new “wife” unaware that his partner was a man.

However, the truth came out later after police arrested Nabukeera on theft allegations and during a body search by a female police officer before being taken to the cells it was discovered that Nabukeera was actually a man.

He revealed to police that his real name is Richard Tumushabe.