Pope Francis has emphasized an urgent need for personal conversion, without which the temptations of Satan and the presence of evil, create a “hell here on earth.

In his Lenten message which begins this Ash Wednesday, the Pope says the season of Lent gives all Christians a time of preparation for Jesus’ death and resurrection which the cornerstone of the personal and communal Christian life.

He adds that this season should be used as an opportunity to awaken in us a sense of gratitude despite the sometimes tragic presence of evil in our lives.

During Lent, a penitential period preceding the Church’s celebration of the death and resurrection of Christ, Catholics are called to a renewed practice of almsgiving, fasting, and