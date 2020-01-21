The Uganda National Culture Center is ready to support artists who want to join politics.

According to the chairperson of the board of trustees, Sam Okello, it is okay for artists to join politics at any time they wish to.

He says this is one of the ways for one to show that they are creative, adding that such artists need to be promoted to continue being creative.

Okello’s comments come at a time when many famous musicians and comedians have resorted to politics.

Some of the musicians include Bobi Wine, Hilderman, Ronald Mayinja and Sam Gombya.