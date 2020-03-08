Mukono municipality has asked the ministry of works to work on the road from Bweyogerere at Jokas hotel to Mukono.

Mukono mayor George Fred Kagimu is optimistic that the road will reduce the terrific traffic jam on Jinja road, even before the Kampala Jinja Express highway is in place.

Speaking to KFM, Kagimu said that they had engaged with the ministry of works and UNRA over this road, and have been promised to work on it in the next financial year.

This follows complaints to the local authority, over the poor state of this road, especially a section near UCU.