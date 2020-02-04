The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has proposed that the government considers the creation of a separate ministry in charge of the music industry.

She made the remarks while meeting musician Edris Musuza aka Eddy Kenzo who visited her to give an update on his music career yesterday.

Kadaga said such a ministry would help the government tap into the virgin ministry which has a vast talent and great revenue potential.

Kenzo said a separate Ministry in charge of the music industry is likely to put to better use the many talented musicians whose work lies idle.

Meanwhile, Speaker Kadaga asked the government to implement the copyright law to benefit musicians who she says do not substantially benefit from their work.

She has already asked the Attorney General to explain the government’s delays in implementing section 82 of the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Law which caters for the work done by musicians.

According to Section 82 of the Act, the Minister of Justice may, on the recommendation of the Registrar General and after consultation with the established collecting societies make regulations generally for the better carrying into effect of the provisions of the Act and to prescribe or provide for anything required or authorized to be prescribed or provided under the Act.