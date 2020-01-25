Kagadi District has appealed for funds and other logistical support to combat the now confirmed outbreak of the deadly Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever-CCHF disease.

The deadly disease which is caused by a tick-borne virus was confirmed by the Ministry of health on Thursday after Uganda Virus Research Institute carried out tests on one patient who is isolated at Kagadi general hospital.

The Kagadi District Health Officer, Dr. James Olowo told journalists that the district lacks funds, medicine and other equipment like hand washing materials which are all essential in the management and prevention of such a deadly and contagious disease.

“We have some challenges, of course, we don’t have funds, the ministry has not sent anything. We don’t have most of the items that we need like medicine, we only have very few. Infection, prevention and control materials like handwashing facilities, we just have very few which we have in stock’’ Olowo said.

He added that the district is now appealing to organizations like the World Health Organization, Red Cross, and UNICEF among others for help.

‘‘We have written and sent budgets to some organizations to come in and help us. We also have the challenge of transporting those cases in this outbreak. We need transport means like ambulances and other cars for surveillance’’ Olowo added.

He said the district health team is conducting surveillance in the high-risk areas of the district and sensitizing the community to be vigilant on the outbreak.

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever was confirmed in Kagadi district after a 23-year-old man from Kisuura village in Bwikara Kagadi district tested positive for the highly contagious tick-borne virus (Nairovirus) of the Bunyaviridae family. Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease.

Symptoms of CCHF may include fever, muscle pains, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, and bleeding into the skin. The onset of symptoms is less than two weeks following exposure. Complications may include liver failure.