The appointed minister of works at Kampala capital city authority, Kennedy Okello, has promised city dwellers to have a well-organised city as he is going to put all his focus on having a physical plan for the city.

He said currently, Kampala has no physical plan because the one that was left by the colonialists has expired with new trends of development.

Okello added that if any city lacks a proper physical plan, it automatically turns into a city slum something he will not wait to see while in office.

Okello together with Doreen Nyanjura, and Olive Namazzi were appointed by the lord mayor yesterday as cabinet ministers of the authority as provided for by the new KCCA amendment act 2020.

These are responsible for the implementation of council resolutions, to draw strategies and programs for the development of Kampala among others.