Traders under the Kampala City Trader’s Association (KACITA) has written to President Museveni asking him to compel landlords to stop collecting rental fees during this period when the country is battling with coronavirus.

The association spokesperson Isa Sekitto says ever since the President ordered the closure of the borders, traders no longer have goods to sell and many have now resorted to staying at home.

He adds that others are stuck with the old stock since the customers have also reduced.

Sekitto says it would be unfair for traders to get loans to pay rent further asking the president to intervene.

Speaking to KFM, Geoffrey Kirumira, one of the city landlords says they are not ready to negotiate with the tenants and can only do otherwise if the President directs.