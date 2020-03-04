The Law Development Centre has embarked on a campaign to support students from poor families to study law.

LDC is set to institute a fund for this initiative as part of its activities in golden jubilee celebrations.

Addressing journalists at Media Centre, the institution’s secretary Didas Bakunzi said they plan to open up other campuses in Lira and Mbale to extend their services to the people.

Other activities will include a walk slated for this Friday to the High court as part of the celebrations.

The LDC which currently has two campuses in Kampala and Mbarara was formed by an ACT of parliament in 1970 to offer certificates of practice to law graduates from universities.